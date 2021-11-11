It's that time of year again when companies slash their prices and we're overwhelmed with bargains, but why wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday when you can grab some discounted goods right now?

HP has reduced many of its top-selling items. It's excellent news if you're in the market for a laptop, with several of our favorites, including the best 2-in-1 around and a beast of a gaming machine, on offer.

There's also an RTX 3080-powered PC, high-refresh-rate monitors, and several accessories, all with free shipping. Prices and availability may change over the next few days, so make sure to check back regularly.

Windows 11 laptops packing 11th-gen CPUs, starting from $699

HP's line of Envy laptops has long offered the enticing combination of price, power, and features. The three sizes here—13, 15, and 17 inches—are all currently discounted to varying degrees.

No matter what size you opt for, each Envy Laptop comes with an 11th-gen (Tiger Lake) Intel CPU, ranging from the i5-1135G7 to the Core i7-11800H. While they feature Intel's Xe Graphics, some models can be specced with an RTX 3060 for an extra $220.

All base Envy laptops use FHD IPS screens, though larger options feature 4K, touch, and even AMOLED options. There's also up to 2TB of NVMe M.2 storage, 32GB of RAM, and Windows 11 Home, along with plenty of other features: a fingerprint reader, Thunderbolt 4 (17-inch model), USB Type-C, DisplayPort 1.4, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, microSD card reader, HDMI 2.0b and more.

As with most HP laptops, the keyboard and trackpad built into the clean, stylish design are excellent. You also get a security system that blocks the webcam.

The HP Envy 13 starts at $649, down from its usual $889 starting price. The fifteen-inch model with an RTX 3050 is reduced by $150 to $1,349, and the 17-inch version with Windows 10 Home is $999, down from $1,199.

Additionally, HP has knocked $140 off the price of its touch-enabled 14-inch Envy Laptop with a GTX 1650, Windows 10 Pro, and WUXGA display, bringing it to $1,049. All models come with 5% off selected accessories.

Still our favorite convertible laptop, now $1,349

There are plenty of ultraportable 2-in-1 laptops out there right now, but our favorite remains the HP Spectre x360, thanks in no small part to the gorgeous 4K OLED touchscreen that comes as standard. Once you use an OLED laptop, you'll struggle to go back to anything else.

In addition to the excellent build quality, brushed metal finish, and 360-degree hinge for switching between laptop and tablet modes, the Spectre x360 packs a Core i7-1165G7 CPU with Iris Plus integrated graphics, up to 2TB of NVMe M.2 storage, 16GB of RAM, and Windows 11. It also carries Intel's Evo badge, which the company awards to laptops that deliver sleekness, power, and performance.

Buyers get an active stylus pen, Windows Hello facial recognition, a webcam kill switch, fingerprint sensor for secure logins, and Wi-Fi 6. There are also plenty of connectivity options for an ultraportable: two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a MicroSD slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-A 3.1 port, all in a svelte chassis weighing just over 4 pounds.

The 15-inch Spectre x360 usually starts at $1,629, but HP has reduced it to $1,349. The 14-inch model, meanwhile, is also discounted to $1,049, and the 13-inch version with an FHD screen and Core i5-1135G7 is down by $150 to $950.

A great 2-in-1 that starts at just $549

Looking for a large 2-in-1 that offers exceptional value for money? Check out the HP Pavilion x360, a 15-inch thin-and-light convertible that's now available for just under $550. That low price gets you a Core i5-1135G7 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane storage. It also comes with a 15.6-inch 1336 x 768 touchscreen, though we would recommend paying the extra $60 to upgrade to the full HD touch display.

The Pavilion x360's build quality and full-size backlit keyboard are excellent, especially at such a low price, and it comes with a 720p webcam, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 (you can add Wi-Fi 6 for $10 more), B&O dual speakers, a media card reader, an HP pen, Windows 11, and USB-C.

In addition to the extra 5% off select accessories, buyers also get 10% off HyperX accessories.

The power of Ryzen and Vega for under $460

Finding a laptop under $499 these days that isn't a complete potato is no easy task, but the HP Pavilion is an excellent AMD-powered all-rounder that is now reduced from $619 to just $459.

The 15-inch Pavilion comes with a six-core/twelve-thread Ryzen 5 5500U with integrated Vega 7 graphics as standard, which offers some solid fps in less demanding games/lower settings. Alternatively, you can up the performance by paying an extra $110 for the Ryzen 7 5700U with Vega 8.

Elsewhere, the Pavilion 15 features a 768p screen, which we again recommend upgrading to the 1080p option for an extra $40. There's also 8GB of RAM, 256GB of NVMe SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5, 720p webcam, SD card reader, and Windows 11. It also comes with 5% off select Accessories, buyers also get 10% off HyperX accessories and a free HP headset.

An RTX 3070 and Core i7-11800H for $1,549

Prices for both graphics cards and gaming laptops are skyrocketing right now, so it's refreshing to see the 17-inch Omen, which packs an RTX 3070 and Core i7-11800H, reduced by $150 to $1,549.

While the Omen's FHD 144Hz display with 7ms response time will be loved by gamers, an extra $60 upgrades it to a QHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, making the most of that higher-end Ampere offering. If you've got deep pockets, the Omen can be specced all the way up to a Core i9-11900H with an RTX 3080.

The Omen comes with 512GB of M.2 SSD and 16GB of RAM as standard. The hardware is surrounded by a sleek and sexy chassis that has a more adult feel compared to the previous Omen design, full of grey, anodized aluminum and subtle air vents. It also has a slew of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C, DP 1.4, an SD media card reader, and HDMI 2.1, along with Wi-Fi 6 and a 720p webcam.

Being a gaming laptop, the Omen features a 4-zone RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard with 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key technology. And the fast-charging support means it can be juiced to 50% in around 30 minutes. This laptop comes with 5% off accessories.

HP's more affordable gaming laptop brand, reduced by $130

While the Omen is HP's flagship gaming brand, the Victus line introduced earlier this year caters to the mid-range market. This particular 16-inch model has received plenty of glowing reviews, and the base model has been reduced right down to $729.

For that price, you get a Core i5-11400H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, and a standard 16.1-inch FHD screen, but there is a range of excellent upgrades, including jumping to a 144Hz display ($20) and adding a Core i7-11800H with an RTX 3060 ($440).

There are plenty of other elements that make the Victus an appealing prospect: the stylish design and sturdy build, up to 1TB storage with Optane, full-size keyboard, 720p webcam, Wi-Fi 6 AX 201, Bluetooth 5, fast charging, SD card reader, and the option to pack it with up to 32GB of RAM.

Get 5% off accessories and up to $95+ game bundle when purchasing HP Gaming PCs with Core i5/i7/i9.

A 165Hz refresh rate monitor with an Omen Keyboard and Omen mouse for $370

If you're looking for a portable, high-refresh-rate monitor that's ideal for eSports, the Omen 25i could be perfect. This FHD display comes with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and is G-Sync compatible.

The Omen 25i has been praised by reviewers and users, with the superior picture quality, killer HDR, and accurate color of its IPS display some of the highlights. The monitor, which has 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, can reach 400 nits brightness, earning it VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. It also comes with HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP support), one DisplayPort 1.4-in (with HDCP support), and two UB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

Buyers also get a slew of gaming features via the Omen Gaming Hub, including dynamic crosshairs, shadow vision, and upscaling older games to 1080p with remaster mode.

The Omen 25i is currently on sale in a bundle alongside the Omen Encoder Keyboard and Omen Vector mouse for $370, making it $80 cheaper than usual. You can also enjoy some dual-screen gaming by purchasing two monitors for the reduced price of $460.

Want something similar but a bit cheaper? The HP x24i Gaming Monitor, an FHD IPS monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a 1ms response time, is now down to $194. Both monitors come with 10% off HyperX accessories.

Possibly the easiest way to get an RTX 3080, now $2,069

We all know about the unending nightmare of finding a GeForce RTX GPU right now, but there is another solution: pre-builds. And the Omen 30L has one of the best graphics cards on the market in the RTX 3080.

The desktop is currently $100 off at $2,069. Considering the average selling price of an RTX 3080 at the moment, that's an enticing deal.

In addition to Nvidia's 10GB beast, the Omen 30L, which we gave a score of 85, boasts a Core i7-10700K, 8GB of HyperX RAM, 256GB NVMe M.2. SSD, CPU watercooling, a Cooler Master AMP 750 W Platinum efficiency PSU, and integrated Wi-Fi 5.

Those wanting an even more powerful rig can add a Core i9-10850K or Core i9-10900K, an RTX 3090, up to 64GB of RGB HyperX RAM, up to 2TB NVMe storage, extra HDDs, and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (Realtek Wi-Fi 5 2x2 and Bluetooth 5 come as standard). Get 5% off accessories and up to $95+ game bundle when purchasing HP Gaming PCs with Core i5/i7/i9.

A budget-friendly, compact PC starting at $649

For those who don't need the raw gaming power of the Omen 30L, there's the HP Pavilion gaming desktop. Now just $649, this compact PC comes with a GTX 1650 as standard and a 10th-gen Core i5-10400. If you want improved framerates and graphical fidelity, jumping to an RTX 3060 adds another $360 to the price. You can also move to a Core i7-10700 for $210.

Elsewhere, buyers get 8GB of RAM that’s upgradable to 16GB (+$100) or 32GB (+$200) along with a 256GB SSD. Storage comes in several sizes and formats, including some with Optane, and you get a 400W PSU (Gold efficiency). A wired keyboard and mouse are also included in the price. Get 5% off accessories and up to $95+ game bundle when purchasing HP Gaming PCs with Core i5/i7/i9.

A great mechanical keyboard that's now $20 cheaper

The full-size Omen Sequencer uses optical-mechanical Blue switches that enable a 0.2 ms response time—ten times faster than traditional mechanical switches—along with individually backlit RGB keys. The Sequencer also features dedicated macro keys, USB passthrough, and a satisfyingly meaty volume wheel. It's down to $128 from the usual $149.

For those who prefer a more traditional keyboard, the full-size Omen Encoder, also with Cherry MX Brown switches, is down to $86 from the usual $100.

Get $30 off Omen's gaming mouse

The Reactor Mouse ticks all the right boxes: customizable RGB lighting, macro support, 16,000 DPI optical sensor, and adjustable DPI, polling rate, and liftoff rate. HP writes that its light beam detection tech enables a 0.2ms click response time—3 times faster than a traditional mechanical mouse switch. The Omen Reactor mouse is reduced by $20 to $63.