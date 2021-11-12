What just happened? Nvidia's GeForce Now game streaming service is limiting what the service provider calls Optimal Playable Settings (OPS), also known as frames per second, on 12 games for all priority members. The game streaming platform made the decision to ensure that all priority members have "a consistent, high-quality experience."

Depending on your GeForce Now membership, specific OPS settings are applied, affecting the game's performance, graphics, and streaming quality. If you're a priority member, you can override the default OPS profile with custom settings in most games, but that's changing according to Nvidia.

A support document found by a Reddit user on Nvidia's website states that there "are some exceptions that … do not run well enough at 60 FPS on the GPUs used by Priority members." To solve this issue and ensure that all priority members have a consistent gaming experience, Nvidia won't allow priority members to override the OPS profile on 12 games.

Games like Outriders and Dauntless—probably the less graphic-intensive games in this list—will run at a maximum of 55fps. Other more demanding games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be limited to running at 45fps. You can see the complete list of games and respective OPS in the table below:

Game OPS Date added Dauntless 55 FPS Jan 2020 Immortals Fenyx Rising 48 FPS November 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 45 FPS December 2020 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 45 FPS December 2020 Jurassic World Evolution 50 FPS February 2021 Dyson Sphere Program 50 FPS February 2021 Valheim 50 FPS February 2021 Path of Exile 50 FPS March 2021 Outriders 55 FPS March 2021 Kenshi 50 FPS May 2021 Biomutant 50 FPS May 2021 Dying Light 50 FPS June 2021

Although priority members will run these 12 games at less than 60fps, Nvidia will continue to stream them to your device at 60fps, most likely to ensure your gaming experience remains as smooth as possible. Moreover, the tech company stated it continues to evaluate these titles and adjust the OPS accordingly.

Considering Nvidia's explanation, it's unexpected to see games like Path of Exile and Dying Light on this list. Despite having relatively low system requirements, these games will be limited to 50fps, while Outriders, which is far more graphically demanding, can run at 55fps.

What is also surprising is that the Guardians of the Galaxy game is missing from this list. The Redditor that found Nvidia's support document reported that this game was also limited to 50fps, even after changing the graphics settings.

This news comes less than a month after Nvidia announced a new GeForce Now tier that gives members access to its low-latency "SuperPODs" equipped with AMD Threadripper Pro CPUs and RTX 3080 GPUs, allowing you to play at a 1440p resolution and up to 120fps.

At the moment, GeForce Now supports over 1,100 games, and the library keeps increasing. Today, Nvidia added six new games to the platform, including Bright Memory: Infinite, Epic Chef, Jurassic World Evolution 2, MapleStory, Severed Steel, and Tale of Immortal.