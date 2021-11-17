In brief: In what is becoming an all-too-familiar happening in the world of game development (and really, tech in general), Volition has announced that its Saints Row reboot will miss its originally scheduled launch date.

Volition Chief Creative Officer Jim Boone said the company’s priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet, and if they release it on the original date of February 25, 2022, it wouldn’t live up to the standards they set for themselves. Simply put, the dev team needs more time to fine tune the game to improve its overall quality and polish.

So, what went wrong? Boone explained that the team underestimated the impact Covid-19 would have on their schedule, despite the fact that everyone was able to quickly adapt to working from home.

Volition announced its new project back in August during Gamescom, but it’s not the game that some fans of the franchise had hoped for. Rather than the continuation of the narrative that had been told up to that point, Volition decided to create an entirely new game with unfamiliar characters and a different overall look.

To date, the game’s announcement trailer has tallied 70,000 dislikes – more than twice the number of likes it has.

Despite the criticism, Volition said at the time that it wasn’t backing down on the game. Boone reiterated that sentiment in his latest message, noting that there will not be any changes to the story or the characters they’ve imagined over the last few years of development.

The new Saints Row is now scheduled to arrive on August 23, 2022, on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and the PC.