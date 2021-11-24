Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. It signals the unofficial start of the holiday buying season for many, highlighted by deep discounts and doorbuster sales that often can only be found during this time of year.

HP’s Black Friday sale is in full swing, and we’ve singled out several of our favorite deals. Whether it’s a new laptop, desktop, monitor or input device, HP likely has something to meet your needs at a great price. With this year expected to be even more hectic than usual due to global supply constraints, it might not be a bad idea to shop early and take advantage of some great offers while they last.

A banger starting at just $514.99

HP’s holiday sales have historically been anchored by a plethora of laptop deals, and this year is no different with bargains across mainstream machines, gaming-focused laptops and business-class portables.

The HP Pavilion 15t-eg100 immediately caught our attention. This portable features a 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080 resolution) IPS micro-edge display that’s powered by an Intel Core i5-1157G processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (2x 4GB) and a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. It’s a great machine in its base configuration but can be made even better with a couple of upgrades.

For an extra $90, you can step up to an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU, and another $50 will push RAM capacity up to 12GB total, or you could choose to double the storage space and add 32GB of Intel Optane memory for only $70 more.

The HP Pavilion 15t-eg100 normally starts at $779.99, but with the Black Friday deal, you can grab it for only $514.99. At that price, you could toss in all three of the aforementioned upgrades and still come out with a cheaper-than-usual configuration by $55.

Gaming on the go

As the name suggests, this HP Omen laptop features a 16.1-inch FHD micro-edge display with Intel’s Core i5-11400H processor under the hood. Other base goodies include 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 32GB of Intel Optane memory and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 laptop GPU.

It’d only take a strategic upgrade or two to really turn this Omen into a seriously powerful portable gaming rig. For an extra $50, you can step up to an RTX 3050 GPU, or for $250, you can get an RTX 3050 Ti GPU and a Core i7-10800H CPU. There’s also an RTX 3060 option should you seek even more performance.

Optionally, or perhaps additionally, you could throw down for more memory and / or storage to suit your needs. The HP Omen 16t-b000 starts at $949.99 after instant savings of $150.

Nearly 40 percent off this business-class laptop

Some of HP’s deepest discounts come not in the consumer or gaming categories, but in the business segment. Case in point is the HP EliteBook 840 G8, a 14-inch portable with a FHD IPS display, an Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU, Intel UHD Graphics and 16GB of DDR4 memory.

This potent puncher also packs a 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD as well as two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, audio by Bang & Olufsen and a 720p HD privacy camera. It additionally comes with a one-year subscription to HP Wolf Pro Security Edition and Windows 10 Pro (upgradeable to Windows 11 when available), and is backed by a full three-year warranty.

Configurations start at $1,755.00, down from $2,925.01.

HP Chromebooks

Portable productivity starting under $180

Powerful laptops certainly have their place, but so do affordable alternatives like Chromebooks. For Black Friday, HP has knocked $200 off the cost of its Chromebook x2, bringing the price down to just $479.99.

This 11-inch Chromebook features a 2.1K (2,160 x 1,440) multi-touch IPS display that’s driven by an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor alongside 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. With its 32Wh battery, you can expect just over 11 hours of runtime on a single charge.

Those seeking a bit more flexibility and screen size should consider the HP Chromebook x360. Also marked down to $479.99, this convertible affords a 14-inch FHD touch display with an Intel Core i3 processor and Intel UHD graphics under the hood that’s paired with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

If it’s a true budget machine you desire, look no further than the HP Chromebook. Offered at 30 percent off its usual asking price, this 11.6-incher ships with an Intel Celeron processor, Intel HD Graphics 500, 4GB of RAM and a modest 32GB of eMMC storage. At only $179.99, it’s approaching expendable territory.

One way to score a high-end graphics card

Standalone high-end graphics cards are virtually unattainable at retail, forcing many to turn to third-party marketplaces and pay overinflated prices. But there’s another alternative that could save you some cash in the long run – a pre-built gaming machine.

The Omen 25L is powered by Intel’s Core i5-10400 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and 8GB of HyperX DDR4 memory in its base configuration. For a bit more coin, however, HP will trade out the GTX 1650 for an RTX 3070 and get it to you before Christmas.

Other noteworthy amenities include a WD Black 256GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, a Cooler Master 500W Bronze PSU, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Windows 11 Home and a respectable looking chassis with a large side panel window. Pricing starts at $849.99 for the base configuration and if you opt for the RTX 3070, it goes up to $1,509.99.

Still, considering standalone RTX 3070 cards are regularly commanding upwards of $1,200 on eBay, this is certainly another route worth considering if you absolutely must have a high-end GPU this holiday season. You could even do it just for the video card and part out the rest of the system to make some of your money back.

HP monitors

Get stunning visuals across a range of sizes and budgets

Buyers typically home in on a few general specs when shopping for a new display including screen size, resolution, refresh rate and price – or any combination of them. HP’s top Black Friday deals spread the love with offerings that should cater to a range of buyers.

High-resolution aficionados might want to consider the HP V28 4K display. This 28-inch model affords a true 4K resolution of 3,820 x 2,160 pixels and a 1000:1 contrast ratio along with two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 connection. It’s also compatible with AMD’s adaptive synchronization technology, FreeSync, for a smoother gaming experience. With the Black Friday sale, you can get it for $100 off, bringing your cost down to $279.99.

If 4K isn’t a necessity, consider HP’s 27mq. This model sports a 27-inch display with a more modest QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 from its IPS panel. It also affords a relatively thin bezel, is height-adjustable and has accommodations for one HDMI 1.4 connection and one VGA connection. Normally $329.99, you can score the HP 27mq for just $239.99 for a limited time.

Our budget pick in the larger-screen category is the HP M27fwa, a FHD (1,920 x 1,080) display with an IPS screen, AMD FreeSync support and a pair of HDMI 1.4 ports. This unit additionally packs a pair of 2w speakers and an anti-glare coating to improve visibility in bright environments. It can be yours for just $219.99, nearly a quarter off its regular price.

An honorable mention in the ultra budget department is the HP V24i, a 24-inch FHD IPS display marked down to $149.99 while supplies last.

What's more, all HyperX accessories are 10 percent off with the purchase of select gaming monitors.

Dual display bundles

If one is good, two are twice as nice

One of the easiest ways to boost productivity is to add more screen real estate, and with HP’s Black Friday sale, you can do just that by purchasing in pairs and save even more.

The aforementioned HP V24i is already a solid deal at $149.99, but you can spend even less when you bring home two at once for $280.99. The HP V28 4K is also getting in on the bundling bonanza, and you can save nearly $20 more when buying two at once for $540.99 to construct an epic dual monitor setup. Or maybe you'd rather part them out as two separate gifts - the choice is yours.

Gamers can also get in on the additional savings as a pair of HP X24i gaming monitors can be yours for $379.99. For a bit less scratch, you can take home a set of HP X24c gaming displays for $360.99. Both bundles feature screens with 144Hz refresh rates and support for AMD FreeSync.

Gaming accessories

Level up with HyperX

HP has also slashed prices on several gaming accessories from its recently acquired HyperX line, and it starts with the HyperX Pulsefire Core gaming mouse.

This seven-button wired pointer features a Pixart PAW3327 sensor that boasts speeds up to 220 IPS and a resolution up to 6,200 DPI. It’s backed by a two year warranty with the primary mouse click buttons rated for up to 20 million clicks. At just $19.99 after a 33 percent instant discount, it’s a no-brainer if you’re looking for a quick and easy stocking stuffer.

The HyperX Alloy Core RGB keyboard, meanwhile, is 40 percent off its usual price, which brings the cost of entry down to $29.99. This gaming-focused board boasts anti-ghosting and key rollover functionality, five lighting zones with three brightness levels and is spill resistant. It also comes backed by a two year warranty.

Our top choice in the gaming headset category is the HyperX Cloud Alpha S. These over-ear cans dish out 7.1 virtual surround sound with a frequency response of 10Hz – 23kHz and sampling rates of up to 48kHz (gaming) / 16kHz (chat). They’re constructed of aluminum with memory foam and premium leatherette cushions, and come with a 3.2-ft detachable cable, a detachable electret microphone and an audio mixer. Normally $129.99, they can be had during Black Friday for $79.99.