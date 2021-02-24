Bottom line: The haul will include products like headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones and console accessories. Interestingly enough, HP said Kingston will retain its DRAM, flash and SSD product lines for gamers and enthusiasts. Basically, HP wants the stuff that you plug into your computer, not what goes inside of it.

HP Inc. on Wednesday announced it will be buying the HyperX gaming peripheral portfolio from Kingston Technology for $425 million.

HP has been making inroads in the gaming segment as of late, most recently through the Omen sub-brand that debuted in 2016. Picking up an established brand like HyperX seems like a no-brainer, especially as other accessory makers such as Logitech and Corsair continue to cement their places in the industry with acquisitions of their own.

Kingston got its start in the memory industry in the late 80s, but it wasn’t until 2002 that it introduced high-performance memory modules under its HyperX line.

Just earlier this week, the company announced the availability of its new Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard in the US and Canada. The board features a compact form factor with HyperX Red linear mechanical switches, double shot PBT keycaps and RGB backlit keys for $99.99.

Both parties expect the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2021, pending customary regulatory review and approval.

Images courtesy Antonio Batinic, Sergiy Palamarchuk