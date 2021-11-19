What just happened? Gamers today no longer have to choose between a monitor with a high refresh rate or a 4K resolution, thanks to the several 4K@144Hz options on the market. Now, TCL has demoed a display for those who want something even faster: a 32-inch 4K gaming display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Not good enough? How about a 75-inch 8K Mini LED TV with a 265Hz refresh rate.

The amazing displays were among several shown off at the TCL CSOT Huaxing Global Display Ecological Conference held in Shenzhen yesterday, reports ITHome. The 32-inch 4K@240Hz monitor, which would be the first of its kind to hit the market, offers a 1ms response time and TCL's own algorithm for image compression. It also has a sharp 800R curvature.

No word on when the monitor will arrive, but we'll likely be waiting until graphics cards with DisplayPort 2.0 (UHBR 20) that offer up to 80 Gbps of raw bandwidth become popular.

It should be pointed out that TCL doesn't produce its own monitors, so this technology could appear in partner OEMs' products first.

TCL also revealed a 75-inch 8K television featuring a 265Hz refresh rate and Mini LED-based backlighting that uses an a-Si 4Mask 1G1D panel. As noted by Tom's Hardware, there are currently no display interfaces that could support the approximately 205 Gbit/s of bandwidth required for such a resolution/refresh rate combo, so don't expect to see this sort of screen technology anytime soon.

Other items at the event included the world's first 125-inch transparent glass-based display, a 49-inch R800 5000+ Zones MLED display module, a 14-inch inkjet print OLED scroll screen, and an 8K 65-inch OLED TV based on a printed OLED co-developed by JOLED.