The holiday shopping season is fully underway, and HP keeps its sales momentum going with great Cyber Monday savings on its top products. Whether you're looking for a new monitor, gaming laptop, or a PC that can handle heavy business workloads, HP has some deals slated for the entire Cyber Monday week.

HP's ProDesk line are small form factor PCs great for everyday use. Each unit measures just 6.97 x 6.89 x 1.34 inches, taking up so little space you'll hardly notice it's there. You can even mount it to the back of your HP monitor, so it's completely out of sight.

Don't let their small size fool you, though. The ProDesk line has configurations for just about any need. The ProDesk 400 G6 is an entry-level model with a 3GHz (3.8Ghz boosted) Intel Core i3-10100T processor with integrated UHD graphics. It also includes 8GB RAM and a relatively small 128GB SSD. Normally this SSF PC would run you $1,219, but HP has it marked down to $573 all week long. That's a 53-percent discount.

If you need more horsepower than that, you could upgrade to the ProDesk 600 G6 or EliteDesk 800 G6. These SSF PCs use the same chassis as the ProDesk 400 but have a bit more to offer. The 600 bumps the processor up to a Core i5-10500T with the same 8GB of DDR4-2666. It also straps in a 256GB M.2 SSD. The EliteDesk packs an Intel Core i7-10700T CPU with the same UHD iGPU. While it has the same amount of RAM as the other two models, it's slightly faster DDR4-2933 MHz. It also has the same 256GB M.2 SSD as the ProDesk 600 G6.

Both of these mini PCs are deeply discounted throughout Cyber Monday week. The ProDesk 600 G6 usually sells for $1,519, but you can take 52 percent off the MSRP and put it in your cart for $729. Likewise, the EliteDesk 800 is marked down 45 percent, bringing it to just $993. Any of these deals are hard to pass up if you're in the market for a mini PC.

If you can't decide whether you want a laptop or a tablet, it's hard to go wrong with one of HP's Spectre x360 Convertibles. This dual-purpose machine took the top spot in the best 2-in-1 Ultraportable category of our Best Laptops guide. The 13-inch model comes with an 11th-gen Core i5/i7 CPU that features the company's new Xe integrated graphics.

You also get up to 16GB of RAM, a quick M.2 SSD with a free Optane upgrade (512GB and 1TB models only), and an HP Pen. The touch display is one of the Spectre’s best features, especially if you go for the OLED option, which has colors and vibrancy that outshines IPS screens. It also boasts excellent build quality, a brushed metal finish, and a 360-degree hinge for switching between laptop and tablet modes.

The lightweight (2.8-pound) Spectre x360 has most of the features you'd expect to find in a full-sized laptop, including a Windows Hello-compatible webcam, fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2), Bluetooth 5, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports (40Gbps signaling rate), one USB-A 3.1 port (5Gbps signaling rate), a MicroSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

HP has the 13-inch Spectre x360 marked down $199. The base model starts at $850 with free shipping along with five-percent savings on select accessories. If you'd prefer a larger screen, HP is discounting the 15-inch Spectre X360 by $280. It comes with an 11th-gen Intel CPU, a 4K display, and 16GB of RAM as standard, starting at $1,300. Sale prices on the Spectre line are good throughout Cyber Monday week (November 28 through December 4).

Want a high refresh-rate display to go with your new PC? HP has slashed all monitors for Cyber Monday savings. Two that stood out are the Omen 25i Gaming FHD Monitor and the Omen 27i QHD Monitor.

As its name suggests, the Omen 25i is a 25-inch IPS panel. It features 1080p resolution at 400 nits brightness, with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and blazing fast 165Hz refresh rate. It has a 1ms response time and several ports, including two USB 3.3, one HDMI 2.0, and 1 DisplayPort 1.4 with HDCP support. It also sports AMD's FreeSync and Nvidia's G-Sync to eliminate screen tearing. This $300 monitor is priced at $240 all this week.

If you would like a bit more screen real estate with a higher resolution, put the Omen 27i in your cart right now. The 27-inch 350 nits QHD display is sharp and crisp with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 4K resolution, and refreshes at 165HZ, the ideal combination for modern games. The gorgeous IPS panel has small bezels, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a single DisplayPort 1.2. The monitor is down to $450, saving you $60 off its regular price. Unfortunately, this one only has G-Sync support, unlike the 25-inch version.

If you’re after a traditional laptop for school or work and want a larger screen along with the latest 11th-gen Intel processor, the HP Envy 17t-ch000 is a superb choice. It features a Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 (complete with Intel’s Xe Graphics).

The Envy comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of NVMe M.2 storage (also with free Optane upgrades). The 17-inch display is available in either FHD (standard or touch) or 4K variants. Standard features include a webcam, Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2), Bluetooth 5, SD card reader, USB Type-C, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0b, 1 Mini DisplayPort, and a headphone jack.

The HP Envy 17 starts at just $750 with free shipping and accessory discounts. This sale is also going on all week.

Are you looking for a gift for the gamer in your life? Or maybe you want a capable laptop to complement your desktop game rig. Either way, HP has its entry-level 16-inch Omen gaming laptop discounted as low as $910. That's an excellent starting point to break into laptop gaming.

The casual gamer (base) configuration comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 4GB laptop GPU. It also has 8GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM. A 512GB M.2 SSD comes standard, but there is a 1TB option if you wish to pay $80 more.

There are two other pre-configurations—Campaign Hero and eSports Pro—that offer a bit more gaming juice. The former has the same CPU and SSD but bumps the GPU to a GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB). The RAM is also upgraded to 16GB.

The eSports Pro configuration is identical to the Campaign Hero but knocks the RAM up to 32GB. As with the Casual Gamer option, both are fully configurable for those with a bigger budget looking for even more power. Campaign Hero starts at $1,050, and the eSports Pro is $1,170 for the week of Cyber Monday.

All Omen laptops have the same I/O options you would expect—one USB-C (10Gbps signaling rate), three USB-A ports (one with HP Sleep and Charge support), an HDMI 2.1 connection, and one headphone/microphone combo jack. They also feature Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NVMe storage, and DisplayPort 1.4.

We pegged the HP Reverb G2 as the best mid-range VR setup out there. This VR headset usually sells for $600, but this week HP has discounted by $50, which is an okay price to opt-in to VR if you already have a capable PC. However, try snagging it on Monday for an even better deal as HP will mark it down to a rock-bottom low of $450.

The Reverb comes ready to go out of the box with two motion controllers, a 6-meter PC cable, a DisplayPort to mini-DisplayPort adapter, USB-C to A adapter, and a power cord. Check the specs sheet to ensure your PC meets or exceeds the minimum system requirements before your purchase.

How about some accessories to go with your new hardware, HP has a variety of supplies with decent discounts, such as the HP Digital Pen. The HP Pen is perfect for drafting work or for just the convenience of using a stylus with your tablet. Plus, HP's "ink to text" will automatically convert your handwriting to text. Jotting down notes or sending a quick text message is as simple as writing it out. The standard price for the HP Pen is $66, but you can pick it up for $40 starting on Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

The Omen Mindframe Prime Headset is also marked way down and perfectly complements that Omen gaming laptop you might have in your cart. The Mindframe Prime features C-Media Xear, HP's version of 3D-sound technology that will immerse you into your games with 7.1 virtual surround sound. Best of all, this headset's passive ear cushion cooling and active FrostCap technology will keep your ears cool even during the longest gaming sessions.

The Omen Mindframe Prime Headset normally retails for $150, but it is also on sale for the four-day BF/CM weekend, discounted at 40 percent, so you only pay $90. If you snag it on Cyber Monday, you can save an extra $5.

You can also save 40 percent on a travel case for your headset all week long. The compact Omen Transceptor Headset Case can protect your headset and still has room for your mouse. The zippered lid also has a pouch for charging cables are any other slim accessories you might need. Its standard MSRP of $50 seems a bit steep to us, but the $30 sale price seems about right.

This is a sponsored post brought to you in collaboration with the HP Store.