What just happened? Analogue has confirmed that its retro-inspired Pocket handheld gaming system will begin shipping on December 13, meaning it could make it into the hands of early adopters in time for the holidays. There’s no guarantee on the latter statement, however, as Analogue notes that due to unprecedented shipping congestion, orders could arrive anywhere between December 14 and December 30.

Furthermore, those who anticipate being out of town for the holidays can request to have Analogue hold their order and ship it starting January 3. If you fall into this category, be sure to reach out to the company by November 28 as changes cannot be made after this date.

Analogue’s Pocket handheld gaming system has been a long time coming. The company announced the machine in late 2019, with native support for Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance cartridges. It features a 3.5-inch display with a resolution of 1,600 x 1,440 (615 PPI), or 10x the resolution of the original Game Boy.

Using optional cartridge adapters, you can also play Sega Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color and Atari Lynx titles.

The handheld went up for pre-order in August 2020 but the company said at the time that it wouldn’t ship until May 2021. That ship date came and went, and now we’re looking at a mid-December 2021 launch. Pricing starts at $199.99, and cartridge adapters will run you an additional $29.99 each.

Those who pre-ordered the device have been notified of the updated shipping information via e-mail, we’re told.