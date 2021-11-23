In context: With the GPU market in a shambolic state, some consumers desperate to upgrade their PCs are turning to pre-builds. If you're one of them, make sure the computer in question comes with a graphics card, as NZXT has joined the ranks of companies selling pre-built PCs sans the component.

NZXT’s Foundation PC - H510 Edition is an impressive-looking machine. Its $799 price gets you an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, 16GB of DDR4 3000, a 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD, a B550 ATX mobo, a Deepcool Gammaxx GTE V2 air cooler, and a 650W PSU, all packed inside the firm’s very nice H510 case.

Conspicuously absent from that list of hardware is a graphics card. Buyers must instead rely on the Ryzen 5 5600G APU and its integrated graphics for their gaming needs. We gave the chip a score of 80 in August, noting that it offers some excellent gaming performance for an iGPU.

Our tests on the Ryzen 5 5600G iGPU showed it managing around 30fps in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, all at 1080p with settings at low. CS:GO, meanwhile, can surpass 100fps at 1080p/Medium. NZXT claims its PC can manage Valorant at 112 fps and GTA at 60fps.

Some may balk at the idea of gaming PC without a graphics card, but a new report shows that Ampere and RDNA 2 selling prices remain almost double their MSRP, so this might be the best option for those wanting to dive into PC gaming without spending a fortune. It’s also a compelling buy for anyone who already owns a card but doesn't want to upgrade the rest of their rig.

This isn’t the first 'no-GPU' pre-built gaming PC. Fierce PC started selling its own range of gaming-focused computers with integrated graphics cards earlier this year.