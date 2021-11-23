In context: With the GPU market in a shambolic state, some consumers desperate to upgrade their PCs are turning to pre-builds. If you're one of them, make sure the computer in question comes with a graphics card, as NZXT has joined the ranks of companies selling pre-built PCs sans the component.

NZXT’s Foundation PC - H510 Edition is an impressive-looking machine. Its $799 price gets you an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, 16GB of DDR4 3000, a 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD, a B550 ATX mobo, a Deepcool Gammaxx GTE V2 air cooler, and a 650W PSU, all packed inside the firm’s very nice H510 case.

Conspicuously absent from that list of hardware is a graphics card. Buyers must instead rely on the Ryzen 5 5600G APU and its integrated graphics for their gaming needs. We gave the chip a score of 80 in August, noting that it offers some excellent gaming performance for an iGPU.

Our tests on the Ryzen 5 5600G iGPU showed it managing around 30fps in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, all at 1080p with settings at low. CS:GO, meanwhile, can surpass 100fps at 1080p/Medium. NZXT claims its PC can manage Valorant at 112 fps and GTA at 60fps.

Doom Eternal is certainly playable on the 5600G's iGPU

Some may balk at the idea of gaming PC without a graphics card, but a new report shows that Ampere and RDNA 2 selling prices remain almost double their MSRP, so this might be the best option for those wanting to dive into PC gaming without spending a fortune. It’s also a compelling buy for anyone who already owns a card but doesn't want to upgrade the rest of their rig.

This isn’t the first 'no-GPU' pre-built gaming PC. Fierce PC started selling its own range of gaming-focused computers with integrated graphics cards earlier this year.

