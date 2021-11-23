Why it matters: IMAX will be screening The Matrix for two nights only early next month, ahead of the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections on December 22. This could be your only opportunity to see the film that started it all in IMAX, so if you are at all interested, it'd be best to go ahead and claim your tickets now.

The original film debuted in theaters in 1999. Despite its success at the box office and the lasting influence it has had on the film industry and pop culture, The Matrix never made it into IMAX. Its sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both ran in IMAX when they launched six months apart in 2003.

Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment, told Deadline that with the excitement building around The Matrix Resurrections, this is the perfect time to experience the film that started it all in a way it has never been seen before.

“The Matrix forever changed the visual language of epic filmmaking and we’re very excited for fans everywhere to be able to enjoy this groundbreaking film for the first time in IMAX,” Colligan added.

The Matrix will be shown for two nights only – December 7 and December 8 – at select IMAX theaters across the country. You’ll need to check the IMAX website for availability and tickets in your area. Given its show run and popularity, it might be a good idea to go ahead and get tickets soon before they sell out.

The fourth film in the franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, hits theaters on December 22. It’ll also be available on HBO Max for ad-free subscribers, should you prefer to watch the flick at home on your own time.