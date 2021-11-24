Something to look forward to: Original shows and movies are one of the primary ways streaming services seek to draw in new subscribers. We're sure successes like Netflix's Arcane and Amazon's Wheel of Time are great examples of that trend. However, Amazon could just have another big debut in the works now -- the company's original content division is reportedly developing a new series based on BioWare's popular Mass Effect series.

This information comes courtesy of a report from Deadline, published yesterday. According to the outlet, Amazon Studios is "nearing a deal" with Electronic Arts to create such a series, though details like episode count or length are obviously unknowns at such an early stage.

Regardless, this is big news for long-time BioWare fans. Though Mass Effect's latest release, Andromeda, wasn't exactly received well by players, the previous games still hold their own today. The quality of their gameplay mechanics varies from title to title, but the consistently-great storytelling is still heralded as some of the best in the industry.

Of course, as any gamer will tell you, movie or show translations of popular gaming franchises don't always carry over the things that made the franchise great. As such, there's no guarantee that a Mass Effect show would have the same compelling side stories and characters as the games. However, Amazon has a solid track record in the original content production space, so there is reason to be optimistic; especially if EA is willing to put the reputation of one of its most famous franchises on the line.

Hopefully, the deal works out between Amazon Studios and EA. Even if the show ends up being terrible, it'll at least be nice to see the Mass Effect universe in a way we never have before.

We'll keep you updated if the deal is finalized and production officially starts, but it will probably be a while before that day comes.