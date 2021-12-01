In a nutshell: Polaris has introduced its first all-electric utility side-by-side, the Ranger XP Kinetic. It may not sound all that appealing at first, but there are plenty of advantages that an electric UTV affords over gas-powered counterparts.

The Ranger XP Kinetic features a new electric powertrain born from a partnership between Polaris and Zero Motorcycles that generates 110 horsepower and 140lb-ft of instant torque. It's capable of towing up to 2,500 pounds and can haul an industry-leading 1,250 pounds. In addition to high and low gears, it offers three additional driving modes – Eco+, Standard and Sport – to better cater to the task at hand.

Polaris presents several scenarios that might help convince on-the-fence buyers to spring for an electric UTV.

For example, the drivetrain features fewer moving parts for lower maintenance costs. What’s more, an electric powertrain is much quieter than a gas-based model, making for easier conversation during operation. Moreover, it could enable a user to get to work earlier in the morning without fear of waking neighbors, or even provide quieter operation around hunting grounds.

The Ranger XP Kinetic is offered as a three-seat model in premium and ultimate trims. The premium package includes a 14.9 kWh lithium-ion battery with an estimated range of up to 45 miles, while the ultimate steps it up to a 29.8 kWh battery that can run for up to 80 miles. Buyers also get a 7-inch infotainment screen with the premium trim alongside dash-mounted speakers.

Pricing starts at $24,999 for the Ranger XP Kinetic premium and scales up to $29,999 for the ultimate trim. Models are available to reserve from today, with the first shipments expected in summer 2022.