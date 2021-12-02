What just happened? Don’t have a spare $40,000 (starting price) for a Cybertruck? Tesla has launched something a little cheaper, though it is intended to be used by children. The Cyberquad For Kids is a smaller, child-friendly version of the full-sized ATV Tesla unveiled alongside the Cybertruck two years ago. It’s available to buy now from the company’s website, priced at $1,900.

The all-electric four-wheel ATV features a steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars. Its lithium-ion battery offers up to 15 miles of range, though this can change depending on a rider’s weight—up to a maximum of 150 pounds. It takes five hours to charge the quad fully.

The Cyberquad has a top speed of 10mph with parental settings of up to 5mph, 10mph, and 5mph in reverse. Before you run out and buy one, Tesla emphasis that it’s designed for kids aged eight years and older.

If you have children and think this would make a perfect Christmas gift, Tesla writes that orders will begin shipping in two to four weeks but doesn’t guarantee that they’ll arrive prior to the holidays. It’s only available in the US right now, too.

As for the adult version of the Cyberquad, it was supposed to arrive alongside the Cybertruck—Elon Musk said it would initially be made available to buyers of the latter—but the EV has been delayed to 2022, so adults will be waiting a bit longer before riding around on futuristic ATVs of their own. You could always buy a Cybertuck-inspired $50 whistle in the meantime, once they're back in stock.