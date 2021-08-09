What just happened? The Cybertruck was announced back in 2019, when Elon Musk stated that production would start in 2021. However, it looks like that's no longer the case, as the production of the highly anticipated Tesla pickup truck has been pushed to 2022.

Since Tesla unveiled its electric pickup in 2019, the vehicle has suffered design changes, including a size reduction and improved suspension. Other changes were expected to be announced in December 2020, but that did not happen. Tesla did share that the design process of the pickup was finished and stated that volume production was due to start in 2022, but the first units were expected to come out by the end of this year.

However, in its Q2 2021 earnings report published in late July, the company wrote that the industrialization of Cybertruck in Tesla's Austin Gigafactory would only start after Model Y's. Considering production of Model Y on the Gigafactory is scheduled to start by the end of the year, it doesn't seem likely for Tesla to be able to ship the first Cybertruck units on that same schedule.

Now, that chance is completely gone. Looking at the Cybertruck configurator, you can read in the footnotes that "you will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022." Moreover, the Dual and Tri Motor models were supposed to be shipped first, but it looks like that's no longer the case as the note applies to all three models (Single, Dual, and Tri Motor).

It's not surprising to see Tesla delaying the Cybertruck. After all, chip shortages have severely affected the car industry, though TSMC believes that will improve in the coming months. As of writing, the Tesla Cybertruck has amassed over a million pre-orders, so expect to see some unsatisfied potential buyers with this delay.

If you're interested in pre-ordering a Cybertruck, you can still do so through Tesla's official website for $100. You'll pay the pickup's remaining cost once your vehicle is ready to be shipped.