In brief: Microsoft keeps spoiling Xbox Game Pass subscribers with new titles every month. Starting today and until December 14th, Microsoft will be adding 12 new Xbox titles to the Game Pass. All new games will be available for PC and console, except Among Us, which is exclusive to the latter.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in for a treat this month, with 12 new games from various developed by indie and AAA studios. Whether you want to chill at your fireplace while playing Stardew Valley, wipe thousands of pirates in one go on One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, or immerse yourself in the Halo Infinite campaign, Microsoft has you covered.

Starting today, Game Pass subscribers can download and play Anvil, Archvale, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Rubber Bandits, Stardew Valley, and Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector. On December 7th, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator joins the list, followed by Halo Infinite on December 8th and One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 on December 9th. For last, Aliens: Fireteam Elite and Among Us will be available on December 14th.

The detailed list of Xbox games coming to the Game Pass this month follows.

December 2

Anvil (Action roguelike shooter, for consoles and PC)

Archvale (Action/Adventure, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (JRPG, for consoles and PC)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Simulation, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

Rubber Bandits (Casual/Party, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

Stardew Valley (Farming sim/RPG, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Strategy, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

December 7

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Simulation/Strategy, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

December 8

Halo Infinite (Action/FPS, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

December 9

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Hack and Slash, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

December 14

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Third-person shooter, for consoles, PC, and streaming)

Among Us (Social deduction, for consoles)

As part of the Game Pass Ultimate Perks, Microsoft will be offering Dauntless: New Year's bundle, Apex Legends: RIG Helmet weapon charm, and World of Warships: Legends – Hero's Companion on December 2nd. The "Pass Tense" MA40 AR bundle for Halo Infinite Multiplayer lands on December 8th.

Introducing new games to the Game Pass library means some will be leaving. The list of expiring games includes Beholder, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, Guacamelee! 2, Wilmot's Warehouse, Unto The End, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. You have until December 15th to play or buy them with a 20% discount offered to Game Pass subs.