What just happened? Zoom has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of sharing personal information with third parties without user consent. The developer agreed to pay $85 million to select users.

There are two groups that can file a claim to get a share of the $85 million pool. The first group includes those who paid for a Zoom Meetings App subscription between March 30th, 2016, and July 30th, 2021. In this case, users will be able to file a claim to receive $25 or 15 percent of what they spent on app subscriptions (add-ons not included), whichever is greater. To claim more than $25, you'd have had to spend at least $167 in Zoom subscriptions.

The second group includes anyone that downloaded, registered, used or opened the Zoom Meetings App between March 30th, 2016, and July 30th, 2021. Those who've done it can file a claim to receive $15.

These values might change depending on how many claims are submitted. Those meeting the requirements to file a claim have to do it before March 5th, 2022. Enterprise-level and Zoom for Government accounts are not eligible. The form can be completed and submitted on the claim website; there's also a snail mail.

The class-action directed at Zoom was filed after the firm allegedly shared user data with third parties, allowing malefactors to enter and disrupt meetings (Zoom bombing). Moreover, the company also claimed it offered end-to-end encryption, but this feature was only introduced in October 2020.

Zoom was first accused of sharing personal data without user consent after it was found that the Zoom iOS app was sending data to Facebook. The problem was fixed, but soon after, another issue was discovered related to the 'Company Directory' feature. Users who've registered with personal emails hosted by non-standard providers would have their contacts lists filled with other users who had also used an email account from the same provider.