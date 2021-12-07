In context: With GPUs still floating way above MSRP and manufacturers now selling pre-built desktops without a GPU, many people are either forced to play the waiting game or pay exorbitant prices. For some people, AMD will soon have a stopgap solution in the form of a desktop kit based around console APUs that will be bundled with a Radeon RX 6600 graphics card.

Earlier this year, AMD started repurposing Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 chips that have a defective GPU into desktop kits. These are integrated solutions that feature a small mini-ITX motherboard, soldered GDDR6 chips as system memory, a single PCIe expansion slot, and an assortment of storage and peripheral connectivity options. The company quietly launched the 4700S Desktop Kit in June for around $320, but we don’t have any official word on how many units have been sold since then.

According to VideoCardz, AMD is now preparing a new 4800S Desktop Kit, which will feature the same recycled defective APUs from current generation consoles. The APU in the 4700S integrates an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU that has a base clock of 3.6 GHz and can boost up to 4.0 GHz, but the 4800S is expected to come with a slightly overclocked, higher-binned APU. The 4700S Desktop Kit came with either 8 or 16 gigabytes of soldered memory, which may also be the case with the new kit.

Interestingly, the new 4800S Desktop Kit comes in a micro-ATX form factor and sports a PCIe 4.0 slot, whereas the 4700S had a PCIe 2.0 slot that was limited 4 lanes, greatly limiting what graphics cards could be used. The new kit also has an M.2 slot and Wi-Fi connectivity, and it will support AM4 CPU coolers.

The report says AMD will bundle the 4800S with a TUL (PowerColor) Radeon RX 6600 graphics card, which should be enough for running recent games at 1080p. The exact release date isn’t clear, but industry insiders believe AMD is targeting Q1 2022 for the 4800S.