In brief: It's common to see a company trying to take market share from its rivals, but that's not the case for Xbox, at least according to Phil Spencer. Instead, Xbox's VP is focusing on making the gaming industry grow as a whole, mainstreaming features like cross-play and cross-saves.

Spencer said he's not interested in belittling other gaming platforms to make Xbox look better. As it seems, he prefers to offer users the ability to play together regardless of which platform they have and transfer game data between gaming platforms.

He also added that console wars won't help the industry grow, especially by building "artificial barriers." This type of behavior from gaming companies will only hurt them, as gamers may stop buying the platforms that don't allow them to play with their friends.

Back when Spencer said he saw Amazon and Google as the gaming brand's main competitors, he also said its supposed console rivals (Nintendo and PlayStation) don't have what it takes to compete in the cloud space. After all, Microsoft has been investing in cloud infrastructure for over 10 years to build Azure, which gives them a decent advantage over traditional gaming companies.

Besides Google and Amazon, Spencer should also keep an eye on Nvidia. GeForce Now is probably one of the best cloud gaming services out there, and thanks to the newly added RTX 3080 tier, users can even play at 1440p at 120FPS or 4K HDR at 60FPS for $100 (six-month subscription).

At the moment, Xbox cloud gaming is available for Android devices and Xbox One and Series X|S consoles, but there are plans to introduce it to TVs and streaming sticks.