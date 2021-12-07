In a nutshell: Sony Interactive Entertainment has published a new trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Announced earlier this year during the PlayStation Showcase presentation, Legacy of Thieves bundles 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy, a standalone expansion to Uncharted 4 that landed a year later. Both are being remastered and are heading to the PlayStation 5 and PC, albeit without their multiplayer modes.

On the PS5, players will be able to choose from the following graphics options:

Fidelity Mode – For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30fps target framerate.

Performance Mode – We carried over the high framerate PS4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate.

Performance+ Mode – If you’re all about the smoothest gameplay possible and don’t mind a resolution drop, try out our first ever Performance+ Mode which targets 120fps (with a compatible 120Hz display) at a 1080p resolution.

Load times are said to be near instant, and Spatial 3D Audio should lead to an even more immersive gameplay experience.

Annabelle Hua, manager of brand marketing at SIE, said the PS5 version will be available on January 28, both digitally and physically, for $49.99. Anyone that has already purchased Uncharted 4, The Lost Legacy or The Lost Legacy digital bundle can upgrade to the PS5 remaster for only $10.

In the fine print, you'll find this regarding the upgrade:

Owners of PS4 disc copies must insert them into the PS5 every time they want to download or play the PS5 digital versions. PS4 game disc owners who buy the PS5 Digital Edition disc-free console will not be able to get the PS5 version for the discounted price. PlayStation Plus members who claimed Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End via their PlayStation Plus subscription are not eligible for the $10/€10 digital PS5 upgrade.

Interested parties can pre-order the full game from today or wait and grab the upgrade on launch day. Sony is also offering a free ticket to see the Uncharted movie with the purchase of the bundle or upgrade.

Additional details on the PC edition, including minimum and recommended hardware specs as well as a firm release date, will be shared at a later date.