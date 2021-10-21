In brief: Sony has published the first official trailer for its film adaptation of Uncharted. Based on the action-adventure game series by the same name, Uncharted stars Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake who goes in search of “the greatest treasure never found” alongside wisecracking partner Victor “Sully Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg. During the escapade, the duo also piece together clues that could lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Sony back in 2019 set a release date of December 2020 for the film, but that seemed like a bit of wishful thinking considering how little we’d heard about production up to that point. Ultimately, it was the Covid-19 pandemic that ended up delaying the flick’s premiere.

Of course, this particular project was in the works well before 2019. In fact, Wahlberg was talking about the movie as far back as 2010.

Movies based on video games don’t exactly have a stellar track record, but there are some exceptions. The Tomb Raider films have done alright, and I rather enjoyed 2008’s Max Payne, which also starred Mark Wahlberg. The upcoming Resident Evil reboot seems intriguing as well, perhaps because it looks to stay true to the path the early games blazed.

Uncharted lands exclusively in movie theaters on February 18, 2022.

