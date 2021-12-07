Why it matters: Ubisoft is bringing unique cosmetic items to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint through a new NFT-based platform. With Ubisoft Quartz, players will be able to acquire non-fungible tokens called Digits. These digital collectibles – weapons, in-game vehicles and other pieces of visual gear – feature unique serial numbers visible to other players.

Ubisoft said the cosmetic items, which it described as the first NFTs playable in a AAA game, will allow users to keep track of current and previous ownership, “making players an integral part of the game’s history.”

Ubisoft Quartz operates on Tezos, a decentralized, open-source proof-of-stake blockchain network that’s more energy efficient than proof-of-work blockchains like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Each Digit comes with a certificate of ownership that is stored on the blockchain. And unlike standard cosmetic items, Digits aren’t bound to a player’s game inventory, meaning they can be put up for sale on third-party marketplaces outside of the Ubisoft ecosystem.

To reiterate, all Digits are cosmetic only and do not affect gameplay in any way. Think of them like existing cosmetic goods, only with an added layer of rarity.

Ubisoft said the Quartz platform is a large-scale experiment that is part of a four-year exploration of blockchain technology. It’ll start rolling out in beta on December 9 in the US, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Australia, Belgium and Brazil, with free Digits drops scheduled for that day, December 12 and December 15. Additional drops are slated for early 2022, we’re told.

To claim Digits, gamers must play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breaking Point on Ubisoft Connect on PC, have reached a minimum XP level of five in the game and be at least 18 years old. The first Digits will be free for players to claim.