In brief: The annual Game Awards takes place tomorrow (December 9) at 5 pm PST, where we’ll find out what games are honored as the best the last 12 months had to offer. There will also be several surprise unveilings on the night, some of which host Jeff Keighley has promised will be epic. Here’s how to watch the proceedings, what titles are nominated, and the guests that are set to appear.

After switching to a virtual event last year, the Game Awards is back with an in-person audience at the Microsoft Theater. It’s one of the most widely streamed shows globally, appearing on a multitude of platforms that include YouTube (below), Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter. Most streams start half an hour before the event begins.

We’re used to seeing big reveals at The Game Awards, and this year Keighley has compared them to the Elden Ring reveal at June’s Summer Games Fest. “Oh, God, there are probably four or five things of that level. I can’t wait to show people this stuff,” he said.

Keighley added that at least 40 – 50 games will be included in the show in “some way or another,” which will likely include plenty of titles coming to Game Pass for PC on day one.

There will be some special guest appearances on the night. The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito, who appears as Antón Castillo in Far Cry 6, and Ming-Na Wen will be there alongside Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu and many others.

As for the games up for awards, Deathloop leads the pack with eight nominations, while It Takes Two and Psychonauts 2 have five—all games on our Best PC Games (you should be playing) feature. The PS5-exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has six.

It’s not easy to pick potential winners, but Deathloop being a critics’ favorite means it’ll likely bring in plenty of awards. Interestingly, Cyberpunk 2077 is up for the best role-playing game. It would be quite the turnaround in fortunes if it won—CD Projekt Red’s title earned a 'Very Positive' recent reviews rating on Steam in November after one of the most disastrous launches in memory last December.

Complete list of nominations:

GAME OF THE YEAR

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST NARRATIVE

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

BEST PERFORMANCE

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

BEST ONGOING

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

BEST INDIE

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

BEST MOBILE GAME

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

BEST VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo 2

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

BEST ACTION GAME

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

BEST ROLE PLAYING

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Tales of Arise

BEST FIGHTING

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

BEST FAMILY

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

BEST SIM / STRATEGY

Age of Empires 4

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

BEST SPORTS / RACING

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

DREAM

fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

BEST DEBUT INDIE

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

Valheim

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

BEST ESPORTS GAMES

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)

DWG KIA (League of Legends)

Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

The International 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Master