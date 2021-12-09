Editor's take: Amazon didn’t say why it was discontinuing Alexa.com, but it likely has to do with the site’s declining organic traffic over the last several years. As the web – and how we use it – changed, Alexa simply wasn’t able to remain a relevant part of the equation.

Amazon in a recent support document revealed plans to shut down web traffic analysis service Alexa Internet next year.

Alexa Internet was founded way back in 1996 and became something of an institution among webmasters and bloggers in the 2000s. Among its many analytics tools was the Alexa Traffic Rank, which was essentially an estimate of a website’s popularity based on visitors and page views. For some, the number became a badge of honor and was often cited when pitching to potential advertisers or sponsors.

What many may not know is that Amazon purchased Alexa Internet in 1999 for $250 million and has operated it ever since as a subsidiary.

The company’s original creators said they chose the name Alexa in homage of the Library of Alexandria, one of the largest libraries of the ancient world. Many years later, Amazon went with the name Alexa for its virtual assistant for the same reason.

Amazon will shut down Alexa.com on May 1, 2022, and is no longer offering new subscriptions. Existing subscribers will continue to be able to use the service until the shutdown date.

Those interested in exporting Alexa data can follow Amazon’s tutorial for guidance.