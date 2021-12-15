In brief: Minecraft holds a lot of records, including being the best-selling video game of all time with over 200 million sales. It’s now reached another milestone that sounds even more incredible: YouTube videos about the blocky sandbox title have passed a cumulative total of one trillion views, making it the most-watched game on the platform.

In YouTube's extensive breakdown of Minecraft’s 12-year YouTube history, it notes that even if every one of those trillion views were just a single second long, they would add up to 30,000 years. Minecraft also boasts 35,000 active creator channels based in 150 different countries.

"If each view were a Minecraft block 12 inches square, you could build a stack that reached from the Earth to the sun and back - with about seven million miles to spare. That’s how big one trillion views is," Google explains.

All those videos cover a range of Minecraft-related shenanigans, from standard gameplay vids to animations, role-playing, survival objectives, speedruns, and more. The most popular category in 2021 was ‘Minecraft, But…,’ which is described as videos that demonstrate the creators’ ingenuity and creativity at both playing and manipulating the game. They have over 5 billion views, closely followed by animations with 4.9 billion.

While it has taken just over a decade for Minecraft videos' views to hit the trillion mark, we can expect them to reach two trillion a lot sooner. “As our data shows, it took around eight years for this community to generate 500 billion views, but only another two or so to double that and hit one trillion,” YouTube writes.

Minecraft has seen several spinoffs throughout its lifetime. There was Minecraft: Story Mode that was delisted when creator Telltale closed; the Pokémon Go-Style Minecraft Earth, which shut last June due to the pandemic; and the more successful Minecraft Dungeons, a dungeon crawler that has attracted over 10 million players.

Mojang Studios, which Microsoft acquired for $2.5 billion when it was just Mojang back in 2014, is said to be working on two all-new projects set in the Minecraft universe. There’s also Minecraft: The Movie, a live-action Swedish-American film based on the game, to (possibly) look forward to.