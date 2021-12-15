In brief: CES is right around the corner, and Dell has unveiled new concepts designed to increase productivity in remote and hybrid work environments. They won't be available to purchase anytime soon, but at least we can get an idea of the direction Dell is planning to take various product lines in the near future.

Remote and hybrid work environments are becoming more common due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, leading companies to invent and develop new products to meet consumers' evolving needs. Dell is one such company, unveiling a set of concepts that promise to enhance communication and collaboration, and provide a seamless experience between home and office environments.

First, there's Concept Pari, a compact and movable webcam that users can place anywhere on supported displays, charging docks, a dedicated stand or in their hands. By moving the camera, Dell explains users can adjust their position to make direct eye contact and even point the camera towards other objects more effortlessly.

Concept Pari has a built-in microphone, a power indicator and vertical indicator light to help users align the camera's angle. In addition, it can record video at 1080p over a wireless connection and comes with an integrated USB-C dock for wireless charging.

There's also Concept Stanza, an 11-inch tablet with an included pen and microphone for note-taking purposes. The tablet seems to work better as a companion or a second display to a laptop/desktop rather than a standalone device, as it doesn't feature any connectivity ports, speakers or cameras.

Concept Flow, meanwhile, is a solution that combines devices, wireless charging standards, software and Wi-Fi 6E docking technology to build an environment where laptops automatically connect to displays, charging stations and peripherals wirelessly, based on proximity.

"Imagine walking up to an intelligent workspace where your laptop automatically connects to the displays, mouse, keyboard and your trusted network before you’ve sat down," said Glen Robson, CTO for Dell Technologies’ Client Solutions Group.

Once your computer is out of range of the supported devices, Flow's proximity detection technology disconnects it from the network.

The announcement of Stanza, Pari and Flow concepts came right after Dell unveiled Luna, a laptop prototype that's easy to repair and features reusable parts to reduce the product's carbon footprint drastically.