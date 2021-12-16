In brief: Citroen just presented the My Ami Buggy concept car, a reimagined Ami EV with the looks of a 4x4 offroad truck. We might never see this concept car available for sale, but considering its uniqueness and what it offers, it would seem like a good option for an unexplored market segment.

Based on the original Citroen Ami, the My Ami Buggy concept illustrates what the car manufacturer's designers can do, showcasing a leisure-oriented EV full of color and style. Like any buggy, this one doesn't have any doors, instead featuring transparent rainproof canvas that you can pull from the dedicated storage bags behind the seats.

As part of its buggy design, Citroen also added dirt tires with golden painted rims, front and rear bull-bars, hubcaps, and headlight grilles. On the side, the vehicle features fender flares and protections on the bottom area of where doors would be located, if there were any. In addition, the top comes with a roof rack with a spare wheel and a LED light bar to give it a more adventurous look.

The My Ami Buggy has a two-tone exterior with a black-colored top and rear and a khaki bottom and front, with yellow accents all around it to make it more alive. Moreover, the interior also has yellow parts like the steering wheel and the seats, highlighting the objects serving "a functional purpose."

Other aesthetic elements can be found scattered across the whole car, including striations and adhesives representing Citroen's chevrons on the car's interior and exterior and the words "Pilot" and "Copilot" above the driver and passenger seats, as well as the numbers "01" and "02."

The seats evolved from the ones used in the original Ami, now with 70mm of memory foam to make them more comfortable. There are also more storage areas to allow drivers to carry more on their adventures. Inside, you can find a "nomadic speaker," a cup or bottle holder, and a cylindrical smartphone holder, which used to be a clamp in the original Ami.

"My Ami Buggy is a proposition in line with the philosophy of Ami, which is not a car. We have therefore looked for inspiration in the world of construction games for the fun and functional side, industrial design for ergonomics and aesthetics, encompassing everyday objects (furniture, lighting, etc.) and fashion accessories (sneakers, sports equipment, glasses, etc.)," said Samuel Pericles, the designer of My Ami Buggy. "My Ami Buggy Concept needed to be functional and simple, in the purest spirit of iconic and contemporary industrial objects."

Citroen didn't specify if it would sell the My Ami Buggy, but we certainly hope so. It looks like a practical and fun car for a weekend ride across the forest or mountains capable of transporting all you need to camp for a night or two.