In brief: When Corsair announced the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 modules, the first configurations presented didn't include any exceeding the 6,000 MT/s mark. That has now changed, as Corsair is launching two new kits using these modules, one running at 6,200 MT/s and another at 6,400 MT/s.

Corsair announced its new Dominator Platinum RGB memory would be available in a dual-channel 2x16GB configuration. The 6,200 MT/s kits will feature CL36-39-39-76 timings at 1.30V, while the 6,400 MT/s kits come with CL38-40-40-84 timings at 1.35V.

Despite being a considerable upgrade over the previous highest-frequency Corsair Dominator modules, set at 5,600 MT/s, they're still within the JEDEC standard range, recently expanded to 6400 MT/s in its upper limit.

The DDR5 memory ICs, PMIC, and the custom 10-layer PCB are cooled by a black anodized aluminum DHX heatsink, packing 12 customizable Capellix RGB LEDs on top. To configure the memory's RGB system, you'll need to download and install the company's iCUE software.

Like all DDR5 modules, the new Corsair memory supports XMP 3.0, allowing buyers to plug it in and choose one of the available profiles to overclock it automatically. You usually have to do this via BIOS/UEFI, but there's an easier way, thanks to Corsair's implementation of XMP Manager in the iCUE software. With XMP Manager, users can choose any XMP 3.0 profile saved in the modules and create up to two others they can tweak for enhanced stability and better performance.

The 2x16GB DDR5-6200 kit is priced at $514.99 on Corsair's website. The 2x16GB DDR5-6400 module is also listed on the website, but the MSRP has not been announced. Corsair backs Dominator Platinum RGB kits with its standard lifetime warranty.