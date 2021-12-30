Rumor mill: Samsung looks set to reveal the Galaxy S22 series in February. The line includes a high-end S22 Ultra model that’s expected to offer both an integrated S Pen holder and 1TB of onboard storage. But no microSD card slot, sadly.

SamMobile writes that it has learned one variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a massive 1TB of storage, making it the first Samsung flagship to offer the capacity since 2019’s Galaxy S10+ with 12GB of RAM. However, the S10+ phone's capacity can be increased via expandable storage, something the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to lack.

It appears that Samsung has been looking at Apple and the 1TB of storage in the recent iPhone Pro 13 lineup, more than what Cupertino’s Korean rival offers in its current flagships. Samsung fans will likely welcome a 1TB option, but imitating Apple by removing the microSD slot will doubtlessly anger many people. A terabyte of storage is a lot, but 8K videos, which the S22 Ultra should be able to record, will take up a lot of space.

One element that users should appreciate is the rumored integrated S Pen holder. Now that the Galaxy Note series appears to have been discontinued as Samsung focuses on foldables, which have seen a lot of success this year, those who want a new Sammy phone with stylus support have been limited to the Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 3—both of which require the S Pen Pro to be bought as a separate accessory.

But many believe the Galaxy S22 Ultra will finally satisfy Note lovers’ cravings for a handset that comes with an S Pen and integrated holder. As for the price, rumors say the base model with 256GB will cost the same $1,299 as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, so a 1TB variant could rival the Z Fold 3’s $1,799 launch price.