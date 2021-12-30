In brief: Epic Games as part of its holiday sale committed to giving away one free game each day through the duration of the event. On Thursday, the developer and publisher broke the one-a-day mold by dishing out three Tomb Raider games. Best yet, this isn’t a 24-hour offer, as you have a full week to grab them.

From now through January 6 at 10 a.m., you can grab complimentary copies of Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. The three games would normally set you back a total of $89.97.

The 10th title in the franchise, Tomb Raider dropped in 2013 and received mostly positive reviews from the gaming community. Rise of the Tomb Raider followed in late 2015 as a direct sequel, earning a score of 86 out of 100 on Metacritic on PC and Xbox One.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider continued the narrative from Rise of the Tomb Raider when it arrived in late 2018, but got off to a slower start with the PC version only reaching a score of 77 out of 100 on Metacritic.

Epic’s holiday sale runs through January 6, meaning there’s still time to take advantage of the $10 Epic Coupon. With it, you can get an additional $10 off any game priced $14.99 or more after any other applicable discounts.