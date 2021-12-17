In brief: The Epic Games Store’s annual holiday sale is now live. The developer and publisher claims it’s by far the biggest sale they’ve hosted to date, with discounts on more than 1,300 games, editions and add-ons. Discounts range from 10 percent to 95 percent, and every full game over $14.99 gets a $10 off coupon applied at checkout with no limit on how many games you can purchase.

For example, if you were to purchase 10 games at exactly $14.99 after sale discounts, the coupons would stack to knock $100 off your total.

Epic Games is also giving away one free game every day during the holiday sale, and it started with a complimentary copy of Shenmue III. Today's freebie is Neon Abyss, a run'n'gun game that normally retails for $19.99. Best yet, you can simply log in to your Epic Games account from a mobile device to claim free games, then download them later on your PC.

Elsewhere, you can grab free in-game items for Fortnite, Warframe and Rocket League.

As for the sale itself, there are plenty of noteworthy discounts on offer. Far Cry 6 is marked down 35 percent, yours for $38.99, and you can pick up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla half off at $29.99. Borderlands 3 is down to $14.99 after a 75 percent discount and when you factor in the $10 instant coupon, it’s just $4.99. The same can be said of Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, which checks in at $4.99 after the sale and instant coupon.

Are you planning to pick up anything to play over the holidays?

The Epic Games Store holiday sale runs through January 6, 2022 at 11 am Eastern.