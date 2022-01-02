What just happened? One of the greatest games ever launched on the Nintendo 64 may soon be playable on modern hardware. TrueAchievements has shared an achievement list for GoldenEye 007, Rare’s seminal first-person shooter based on the 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye. Details are still scarce according to the publication, so we aren’t certain if this is a remake, a remaster or a re-release of the original.

The list of achievements is different from the one that accompanied the canceled GoldenEye 007 remake for XBLA last year. In total, there are 55 achievements adding up to a Gamerscore of 1,000.

a few more Xbox Achievement pics of GoldenEye 007 pic.twitter.com/TFROZ6SMrh — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 1, 2022

Games based on movies (and vice versa) are usually pretty terrible, but GoldenEye 007 was a rare exception. The single-player campaign and gameplay mechanics were great, as were the graphics. Where the game really shined, however, was in four-player local multiplayer. I can only imagine how many hours I burned on this title, huddled around a small 19-inch CRT playing The Man With the Golden Gun with friends.

The achievement leak suggests this is coming to Xbox first, although there’s hope that Nintendo might one day add it to its Switch Online stable for play on its handheld. Banjo-Kazooie, another Rare title, was recently announced for the Switch Online Expansion. Maybe GoldenEye 007 will be next?

That leaves us with just one question: Was playing as Oddjob “cheating?”