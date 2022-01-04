Why it matters: Tech fans have been waiting in anticipation for this day ever since Nvidia, AMD, and Intel announced they're holding their respective CES 2022 virtual events within a few hours of each other. Team Green’s starts at 8am PT / 11am ET, and you can watch the whole thing right here. We’re expecting some exciting reveals, including the long-rumored RTX 3090 Ti.

Given the flood of reports that claim an RTX 3090 Ti will arrive in January, along with alleged photographs of the card/packaging, the announcement of a new Ampere flagship seems pretty much inevitable.

Join us on Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. PT for our virtual special address during #CES2022 to see the latest breakthroughs in accelerated computing—from design and simulation to gaming and autonomous vehicles. https://t.co/01wprkXzdE — NVIDIA (@nvidia) December 16, 2021

The RTX 3090 Ti is expected to feature a whopping 450W TDP—100W more than that vanilla RTX 3090—along with a GA102-250 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores (256 more than the RTX 3090), 24GB GDDR6X VRAM, 84 clusters, 84 RT cores, 336 Tensor cores, and 128 ROPs. We’ve also heard that it will come with 21 Gbps memory allowing for a total theoretical bandwidth of over 1TB/s and feature 2GB modules instead of the 1GB modules used on the current model.

While the RTX 3090 Ti sounds impressive, the chances of it being in plentiful stock and at a price that isn’t much higher than an already substantial MSRP are slim to none. Nvidia will be hoping those issues are less apparent at the other end of the Ampere hierarchy, where we’re expecting to see a desktop version of the RTX 3050 announced.

The entry-level RTX 3050 is rumored to feature the GA106-150 GPU and may rival Intel’s upcoming Arc Alchemist A380.

We could see some new laptop GPUs at the event—a mobile RTX 3070 Ti has been rumored—and possibly some refreshed versions of current cards, such as an RTX 3080 12GB and an RTX 3070 Ti 16GB.

Away from graphics cards, Nvidia says it will be showcasing “the latest breakthroughs in accelerated computing” during the conference, which covers design, simulation, and autonomous driving, as well as games. Come back later today to see how many predictions we got right.