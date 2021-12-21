Rumor mill: There have been rumors of an RTX 3090 Ti joining Nvidia’s Ampere lineup since at least May, and it could be almost here—if, and it’s a big if, an alleged photo of the graphics card’s retail packaging is the real deal.

The purported leaked image from ITHome (via VideoCardz) appears to show an RTX 3090 Ti from Asus’ TUF Gaming series. Peeking out of the corner of the picture next to the PCIe 4.0 confirmation is a ‘4,’ likely the second digit of the 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM that the card has long been rumored to feature.

The buzz around a possible RTX 3090 Ti has been growing recently. Back in May, an entry in Zotac’s FireStorm overclocking software suggested the company expected one to arrive at some point, and we’ve been hearing more about a potential January release date.

There are no other specs visible on the packaging. If what we’ve previously heard is true, the card will be based on the GA102-250 GPU and come with 10,752 CUDA cores—256 more than the RTX 3090. Elsewhere, that 24GB of VRAM will reportedly run at 21 Gbps (more than the non-Ti’s 19.5 Gbps), thanks to improved Micron chips. It will also have 84 clusters, 84 RT cores, 336 Tensor cores, 128 ROPs, and a maximum memory bandwidth of over 1 TB/s.

But the most significant difference between the RTX 3090 Ti and the vanilla version could be the TDP. While the standard RTX 3090 has a not insignificant 350W TDP. The RTX 3090 Ti ups that by 100W to 450W. There were also rumors that it might feature a new 16-pin Micro-Fit power connector (above) that will supposedly become a new standard for PCIe Gen 5, suggesting the card will be compatible with the new interface, though it seems like Nvidia is saving the feature for its high-end RTX 4000 series.

Nvidia's CES keynote starts at 8 am PT on January 4. While we could hear about the RTX 3090 Ti (and some refreshed Ampere cards) during the event, don't expect any to be in stock or cost less than small lottery win when it does launch.