As one of the remaining companies hosting a physical presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Razer opened its booth on Wednesday to show off a few of its newest offers, including a refreshed line of Blade laptops and a futuristic modular PC in the form of a desk.

Razer also used the opportunity to announce a collaboration with watchmaker Fossil to release a limited-edition wearable. As the name implies, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch takes Fossil's latest Gen 6 and mixes in Razer's distinct flair. In addition to its two Razer-branded interchangeable straps (black and neon green), the wearable comes with three exclusive Razer watch faces—analog, text, and digital Chroma on a 326ppi circular display.

Since it's built on the same Fossil Gen 6 platform, the wearable is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ for superior speed and performance. Applications load faster, and the watch is also more responsive overall with better power efficiency. Fossil touts a 30-percent performance gain over the Gen 5 running Google's Wear OS.

The watch also features wellness features that further Razer's Champions Start From Within health initiative it launched a few months ago.

"Wellness is also incredibly important to our customers, and the Gen 6 was designed with the wearer's everyday wellness goals in mind—whether it's taking a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, tracking your sleep, or monitoring your heart rate during a day full of gaming," said Fossil Group EVP Chief Brand Officer Steve Evans.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 includes an upgraded heart rate sensor and a new SpO2 sensor, which estimates and tracks the wearer's blood oxygen levels. The watch features a fast-charging system that brings it to 80-percent capacity in about 30 minutes. Razer suggests this makes it perfect for wearing to bed to track sleep then recharging it in the morning before starting the day.

The large 44mm stainless steel case manages to pack in a 1.28-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, NFC SE, 8GB of storage, and 1GB of RAM.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 will be available later this month at Fossil's and Razer's online stores or "select" retail outlets. It carries an MSRP of $329. Those interested might want to sign up for notifications on Razer's website since it is only releasing 1,337 units.