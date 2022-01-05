The bleeding edge: It seems that almost every year during CES, Razer unveils an out-of-this-world conceptual product. They are easily identifiable by the word "Project" in their names. Not unlike concept vehicles, these devices rarely make it to mass production. They are fun to look at, nonetheless.

On Wednesday, Razer unveiled its latest concept design for CES 2022, called "Project Sophia." This futuristic-looking desk is customizable with various modules that lock into the desktop magnetically from below. It's a gamer's dream or nightmare, depending on how one feels about power consumption.

For starters, the desk is not just a desk. It's a full PCB computer system with the "latest Intel processors and Nvidia GPUs." The computer component magnetically snaps into the bottom of the glass desktop in the top-center module housing.

Users can install various modules into four other magnetic brackets on the left and right sides of the desk. Components are hot-swappable and include accessories like secondary screens, system monitoring tools, hotkey and macros panels, pen tablets, audio mixing tools, and external capture cards. There is even a THX Surround Sound module that snaps right onto the sides of the included 65-inch monitor component that attaches to the rear of the desk.

Razer envisions it being used by gamers, content creators, streamers, or business professionals, with its modularity meaning it can be quickly reconfigured to fit multiple roles.

"Project Sophia is our futuristic vision of a multi-purpose gaming and workstation setup which meets the very different needs of a variety of PC uses, negating the need to move between workspaces," said Razer's Vice President of Groth Richard Hashim. "The hot-swappable modular system allows users to quickly reconfigure their desk with near-infinite flexibility, adapting Project Sophia not just for the task at hand but also to the user's particular preference. This is the future of the battlestation."

Like practically all Razer products, Project Sophia comes standard with the company's signature LED accent lighting that users can sync to the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem.

As neat as this setup looks, don't hold your breath that you'll ever be able to buy one. As we prefaced, Razer is known for bringing at least one concept to CES that will never make it to the consumer. Past designs include Project Christine from CES 2014, Project Valerie and Project Ariana from 2017, CES 2018's Project Linda, and last year's Project Brooklyn.