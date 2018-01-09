The Razer Phone launched back in November to a fairly positive reception. Among other things, the device has been praised for its fast 120Hz display and its outstanding gaming performance. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise to learn that Razer is looking to do even more with the device.

Announced at CES 2018, Project Linda is a modified Razer Blade laptop with a phone dock implemented right around the location you'd normally see a touchpad. Naturally, this dock has been designed exclusively with the Razer Phone in mind, though support for other phones is possible according to the company.

Connecting the Razer Phone to the Project Linda's dock offers a few unique benefits: 200GB of additional storage space, extra battery capacity, and the ability to use the docked phone as either a touchpad or a second screen. Furthermore, since Project Linda lacks internal hardware of its own, it relies on the docked phone's processing power instead, essentially allowing you to run Android on a larger screen.

CES has always been a place to show off wild and innovative ideas but many of them never see the light of day. Razer's past CES announcements are certainly no exception to this trend: the company scrapped both their three-screened laptop project and their modular desktop project in the end, so don't expect a pre-order page for Project Linda to surface anytime soon.