What just happened? Microsoft this week released a series of emergency updates to fix problems caused by last week’s Patch Tuesday update. These optional updates are available under Windows Update and the Microsoft Update Catalog. They concern VPNs, Windows Server Domain, virtual machines, and certain reformatted external media.

Microsoft acknowledged several known issues with the January 11 update for Windows 10 and 11 while issuing the fixes. One flaw caused Windows Servers to reboot unexpectedly. BornCity reported that Windows domain controllers would enter a reboot loop--a problem that affected all Windows server domain controllers. Another prevented virtual machines in Hyper-V from starting.

One issue caused IPSEC connections to fail, affecting VPN connections that use Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) or IP security Internet Key Exchange (IPSEC IKE). Additionally, media formatted with ReFS would fail to mount or mount raw.

Users can find all the updates on the Microsoft Update Catalog, but only two are available there:

Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 R2: KB5010794

Windows Server 2012: KB5010797

All the other fixes are available through Windows Update under optional updates:

Windows 11, version 21H1 (original release): KB5010795

Windows Server 2022: KB5010796

Windows 10, version 21H2: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 21H1: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 20H2, Windows Server, version 20H2: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 20H1, Windows Server, version 20H1: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 1909, Windows Server, version 1909: KB5010792

Windows 10, version 1607, Windows Server 2016: KB5010790

Windows 10, version 1507: KB5010789

Windows 7 SP1: KB5010798

Windows Server 2008 SP2: KB5010799