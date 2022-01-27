What just happened? It’s been almost nine years since Star Wars 1313 was canceled, but some new gameplay has been released showing a character who’s getting a lot of attention right now thanks to his Disney+ show: Boba Fett.

The footage was uploaded to YouTube by Battlefront 3 archive channel The Vault to celebrate the Vault Project's sixth anniversary. Star Wars 1313 boasted the talents of Amy Hennig, head writer and creative director for the Uncharted series—several sections of the third-person action-adventure resemble Naughty Dog’s classic games.

Star Wars 1313 was still in early development, so a lot of what we see in the prototype footage is a little rough with a few missing textures, but it does show a lot of promise. IGN writes that it would have taken place between the prequel trilogy of films and the original trilogy, with players taking control of an unnamed bounty hunter who gets killed off by Fett early in the game, leaving players in control of the famous Sarlacc escapee.

Star Wars 1313 was announced to much excitement nearly a decade ago at E3 2012. Sadly, Disney shut down LucasArts a year later, five months after acquiring the studio as part of its $4.05 billion purchase of Lucasfilm. It led to mass layoffs and the cancelation of several projects, including Star Wars: First Assault and Star Wars 1313. Disney said LucasArts would better serve the company by licensing properties instead of developing them in-house.

For those craving a new Star Wars game, EA's Respawn Entertainment subsidiary responsible for Titanfall and Apex Legends is said to be working on three of them: a new Jedi title (possibly a Fallen Order sequel), a first-person shooter, and a strategy game.