In brief: Death Stranding publisher 505 Games has announced that the Director’s Cut will land on Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC players on March 30, 2022. The game will retail for $39.99, but those who already own the base version of Death Stranding on Steam or Epic can upgrade to the Director’s Cut for only $9.99.

Players will be able to transfer their progress from the base game to the Director’s Cut, we’re told. Details on how to do so will be shared closer to launch.

Minimum and recommended specs for the Director’s Cut are as follows:

Minimum:

OS: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 4 GB or AMD Radeon™ RX 560 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended:

OS: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel™ Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon™ RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Death Stranding is available over on Steam for $17.99 after a 70 percent discount, or $20.99 via the Epic Games Store after a 65 percent price cut.

Both sales are valid through early February as part of the platforms' respective Lunar New Year Sales, so if you’ve been meaning to pick up the game, now might be a great time to do so in preparation for the Director’s Cut.