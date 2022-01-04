What just happened? Developer Kojima Productions has revealed plans to bring the director’s cut of Death Stranding to PC later this year. The announcement came during Intel’s keynote at CES 2022 in a segment focused on XeSS, the chipmaker’s AI-based image upscaling technology for Arc Alchemist GPUs.

This definitive version of the game will feature extra game modes, a new infiltration mission and additional content, and will be optimized for Intel 12th generation CPUs.

Death Stranding arrived on the PlayStation 4 in late 2019 before being ported to the PC the following July. An expanded director’s cut found its way to the PlayStation 5 on September 24, 2021.

We are pleased to announce that DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT will be coming to PC!

This will launch simultaneously on Steam and the Epic Games store in Spring 2022.#DeathStrandingDC #KojimaProductions #505Games pic.twitter.com/HNyS7aLheH — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) January 4, 2022

Kojima Productions said the game will launch simultaneously on Steam and the Epic Games Store this spring.

Both digital storefronts have the original Death Stranding on sale for a limited time as part of their holiday sales. You can pick it up for $17.99 on Steam or $20.99 on the Epic Games Store. If you grab it from Epic, their $10 coupon can also be applied at checkout, bringing the cost down to just $10.99.

Epic is also giving away the entire Tomb Raider trilogy through January 6, so be sure to pick those up if interested.

Steam’s winter sale wraps up on January 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific, with Epic planning to wind things down on January 6 at 11 a.m. Eastern.