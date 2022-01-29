High Bandwidth Memory: HBM3 is twice as fast as HBM2e, up to 819 GB/s per stack
And quadruple the capacityBy Isaiah Mayersen
In a nutshell: JEDEC has announced the HBM3 standard. And, like any good revision to a memory standard, it features a minor decrease in voltage, a slew of added conveniences, and a doubling of all the performance-related specifications. Bandwidth? doubled. Layers? doubled. Capacity? doubled.
In numbers, an HBM3 stack can reach 819 GB/s of bandwidth and have 64 GB of capacity. In comparison, the HBM2e stacks used by the AMD MI250 have half the bandwidth, 410 GB/s, and a quarter of the capacity, a mere 16 GB.
At eight stacks, the MI250 has a total of 128 GB and 3277 GB/s of bandwidth. Eight stacks of HBM3 would have 512 GB with 6552 GB/s of bandwidth.
|HBM3
|HMB2e
|HBM2
|Specification
|JESD238
|JESD235C
|JESD235B
|JESD235A
|Bandwidth (per stack)
|819 GB/s
|410 GB/s
|307 GB/s
|256 GB/s
|Die (per stack)
|16 - 4 layers
|12 - 2 layers
|8 - 2 layers
|Capacity (per die)
|4 GB
|2 GB
|1 GB
|Capacity (per stack)
|64 GB
|24 GB
|8 GB
|Voltage
|1.1 V
|1.2 V
HBM3 also doubles the number of independent channels, from eight to 16. And it’s introducing "pseudo-channels" that allow it to support up to 32 virtual channels.
According to JEDEC, HBM3 additionally addresses the "market need for high platform-level RAS (reliability, availability, serviceability)" with "strong, symbol-based ECC on-die, as well as real-time error reporting and transparency."
JEDEC expects the first generation of HBM3 products to appear on the market soon but notes that they won’t meet the maximum specification. A more realistic outlook, it says, would be 2 GB modules in 12-layer stacks.
Image credit: Stephen Shankland