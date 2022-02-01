In brief: It Takes Two didn’t just turn out to be one of the best games of last year, but one of the best co-op games of all time. It won a series of awards and is now set to be turned into a TV show and/or movie.

It Takes Two managed to beat the likes of Resident Evil Village and Deathloop to grab the coveted Game of the Year prize at the 2021 Game Awards, thanks to its wildly entertaining gameplay, which, while mostly platforming, covers several genres—it was one of our Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing) last year.

As with many popular games, it appears that It Takes Two is making the jump from game to film or TV show. Variety reports that developer Hazelight Studios has teamed with dj2 Entertainment for the adaptation.

“Creating the world and story in ‘It Takes Two’ was so much fun for me and the team,” said Hazelight founder and creative director Josef Fares. “Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television.”

While the words “video-game adaptation” often draw gasps of despair, dj2 Entertainment was behind the genre’s most successful entry in terms of domestic box office takings: Sonic the Hedgehog. It’s also developing the Tomb Raider anime series at Netflix, shows based on Disco Elysium and Life is Strange, and a film based on Sleeping Dogs.

Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers behind Sonic, are attached to the It Takes Two adaptation. No studio or network has picked it up yet, but Variety writes that it is “the subject of a multi-party bidding war.”

There’s no word on whether It Takes Two’s TV/film adaptation will be animated or live-action. Given it’s the story of two divorcing parents unintentionally turned into dolls by their daughter, it’s easier to imagine the former. Hopefully, the sentient love book Dr. Hakim, one of the most punchable characters ever to appear in a video game, will be less annoying (or absent) in this version.