WTF?! There's never been any doubt that the RTX 3090 Ti will cost an astronomical amount of money when it arrives, though who knows when that might be. But we may now have an idea of what sort of price points to expect: between $3,800 to over $5,500 for some third-party cards, based on overseas retail site listings.

The cheaper of the two RTX 3090 Ti cards is the catchily-titled Galax GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB EX Gamer Black Edition, which was spotted by Moore’s Law is Dead on a leaked preorder advert from Vietnamese retailer Minh An Computer. It’s listed for 86.9 million VND, the equivalent of around $3,848. A quick search on Newegg shows that for about the same price, you could buy this HP Omen pre-built system with a Ryzen 9 5900X and an RTX 3090.

If that wasn’t eye-wateringly expensive enough, prolific leaker momomo_us spotted a listing for an MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X 24G on Rakuten Japan. It’s priced at 633,773 yen, or around $5,518, including tax.

The same MSI card, which reportedly has a 480W TDP and requires a minimum 1,000W power supply, appeared on a Swiss retail site last month for the equivalent of $4,022. While PC hardware is generally more expensive outside of the US, it’s still easy to imagine the RTX 3090 Ti arriving at a comically high price.

It was during CES in early January that Nvidia gave us our first official look at the RTX 3090 Ti and some specs (above). The company promised to reveal more information later in the month, but January passed without any further announcements.

It’s rumored that one of the main reasons behind Nvidia’s silence could be the reported problems found in the RTX 3090 Ti’s hardware, likely to be the PCB, and the GPU’s BIOS, which would affect production given how late they’ve been discovered. Moore’s Law believes the card has been delayed “indefinitely,” meaning Nvidia still has no firm release date—a claim that’s looking increasingly likely.