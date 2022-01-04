Bottom line: Nvidia as anticipated at CES 2022 teased the RTX 3090 Ti, a “monster GPU” that’ll sit atop its flagship consumer graphics card line when it becomes available to purchase. Key details are still MIA, but here's what we know at this hour.

Nvidia’s latest and greatest will ship with 24GB of GDDR6X memory running at 21Gb/s, up from 19.5Gb/s on the 3090. SVP Jeff Fisher said the card will afford 40 shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops and 320 tensor teraflops of performance. For comparison, the standard RTX 3090 delivers 36 shader teraflops, 69 RT teraflops and 285 tensor teraflops.

Unfortunately, that’s all Nvidia was willing to share during its keynote as Fisher invited interested parties to keep their eyes peeled for additional details later this month. With any luck, this will translate to a late January or early February launch.

As Nvidia’s top-of-the-line consumer GPU, one thing will be a certainty: it won’t come cheap. The GeForce RTX 3090 carries an MSRP of $1,500, but of course that’s assuming one could actually find the card at retail. About the only way to nab one currently is via a third-party marketplace like eBay, where the average price in December was nearly $2,900.

You’ll also no doubt need to pair the RTX 3090 Ti with a beefy power supply. Again, specs weren't discussed, but Nvidia recommends at least a 750 watt power supply for use with the 3070 Ti, 3080, 3080 Ti and 3090.