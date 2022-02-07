In brief: While many Apple fans continue to dream about Face ID on Macs, the company is preparing to introduce refreshed MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models powered by an M2 chip. A new Mac mini and 24-inch iMac are also in the pipeline, but they’ll most likely show up towards the end of this year.

Apple is expected to introduce a few new Macs this year powered by a next-generation “M2” chipset, including a refreshed MacBook Air model, a new entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, a new Mac mini, and a 24-inch iMac.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino giant is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8, revealing at least one of the new Macs alongside new iPad Air and iPhone SE models that will sport an A15 chipset and support for 5G connectivity.

The upcoming MacBook Air will inherit some of the new features introduced last year with the M1 Pro and M1 Max-based MacBook Pro models, such as a miniLED display (without support for ProMotion), a MagSafe charging port, and a 1080p webcam. It’s also widely expected to be available in the same range of colors as the M1-powered iMac.

The refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model will supposedly lose the Touch Bar, a move that would mark the end of another failed experiment in MacBook design. While an M2 chip will likely power this model, it won’t have a miniLED display or support for ProMotion technology. Gurman also expects a compromise on storage capacity, so you may still see a 256-gigabyte option.

Meanwhile, the 512-gigabyte, M1-based 13-inch MacBook Pro is available for $1,199.99 at Amazon, which is $350 off the regular price.