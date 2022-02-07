In a nutshell: Amazon is currently running a three for the price of two promotion on over 1,000 qualifying items, including 500+ video games. It's unclear how much longer the promo will last, but if you act fast, you should be able to get some good deals on even better games.

There’s a lot of filler in the category but if you’re willing to wade through the sea of games, you’re sure to find some solid deals. Metroid Dread is a good game for the Switch that’s only been available for about four months, and Dying Light 2 Stay Human is less than four days old.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is also part of the promotion, as is Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

It’s not just newer or premium titles that are available, either. If you’ve somehow never picked up GTA V Premium Edition, it’s on sale for $14.99 and is part of the three for two promotion, as is Mortal Kombat 11 at the same price. The Alan Wake Remaster is worth looking at for $19.99, as is The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes.

Any strategy employed to get the best deal is totally up to you. If it were me, I’d probably take a hard look at some of the newer Switch games as those don’t tend to go on sale all that often.

It’s unclear when the promotion ends, with Amazon simply noting in the fine print that offers are good while supplies last. That said, if you see a few things you might want, I’d probably recommending pulling the trigger sooner rather than later.