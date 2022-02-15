In brief: Get ready for a new wave of Xbox Game Pass games. This month, Game Pass subscribers can test their skills on the gridiron in Madden NFL 2022, strategize on the battlefield with Total War Warhammer III, or just chill while cutting the grass in Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Microsoft is giving Xbox Game Pass subscribers seven new games to add to their library, plus the option to play Mass Effect: Legendary Edition via Xbox Cloud gaming.

In addition to Madden NFL 22, Super Mega Baseball 3 and Alice: Madness Returns, other new games coming to Game Pass include the FPS Robo Quest, the upcoming Total War Warhammer game, and the 4X sci-fi strategy game Galactic Civilizations III.

The new games will be added throughout the second half of February per this schedule:

February 17

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Puzzle, for consoles)

Madden NFL 22 (Sports, for consoles and PC)

Total War Warhammer III (Strategy, for PC)

February 22

Roboquest (FPS, for PC)

February 24

Galactic Civilizations III (Strategy, for PC)

Super Mega Baseball III (Sports, for PC)

February 28

Alice: Madness Returns (Action/Adventure, for PC)

Alongside the new games, Grounded has also recently received the Into The Wood update as it gets closer to the 1.0 release. In addition, Sea of Thieves is getting a new update on February 17 called Shrouded Islands, a set of limited-time stories available until March 3. Moreover, Microsoft introduced Xbox Touch Controls support for six new cloud-compatible games: Dreamscaper, Firewatch, Lake, The Pedestrian, Yakuza 3 Remastered, and Yakuza 4 Remastered.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also receive a new batch of perks, comprising two months of Hulu (no ads) and in-game items and bundles for Halo Infinite, Apex Legends, Madden NFL 22, and Eternal Return.

In contrast to all the games being added to the Game Pass library, five games will be leaving the service. Besides Titanfall, which will be removed from EA Play on March 1, Hypnospace Outlaw, Killer Queen Black, Stealth Inc 2, and Touhou Luna Nights will no longer be available starting February 28.

Masthead credit: Bestami Sarıkaya