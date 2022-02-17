In context: Despite having received its 19th massive content update on Wednesday, No Man's Sky is far from finished—at least according to Hello Games CEO and NMS creator Sean Murray. Considering how far the game has come and how happy fans are with it, that's quite a statement. Most feel HG has gone above and beyond what was expected, but it has much more in store.

Sean Murray spoke with IGN on Wednesday, just after the release of the Sentinels expansion, regarding the direction of the game and the amount of content the team has put out post-launch. Murray noted that the more features they add, the more ideas they get for other things.

"[For] as many updates as we've done since launch and as many bucket list items we've checked off, our list of things we're excited about never seems to get any shorter," said the studio head. "The team are [sic] always coming up with new things that they want to do with the game: new content and features and areas for improvement. We tend not to talk about what's on that list publicly but suffice to say we're not done yet by a long shot."

He also confirmed that the studio has another game in the works. Murray didn't reveal much about it other than saying that it was another ambitious title like No Man's Sky but is not a sequel. He declined to comment any more on it, stating that "we've learned our lesson" (with NMS) regarding speaking too early in a game's production.

So it appears that Hello Games is quite busy these days—massive content expansions for No Man's Sky with more to come, a Nintendo Switch port coming this summer, and a brand new game in the early development stages. Let's hope the small studio—it only had 26 employees at last count in 2020—can juggle that many balls without dropping them.