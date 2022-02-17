Something to look forward to: It appears that a least one upcoming game on the Nvidia-powered Nintendo Switch could be getting a boost to its image quality without sacrificing framerates thanks to AMD. Team red’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, aka FSR, was discovered in the user agreement for Nintendo Switch Sports, suggesting the game will support the upscaling tech.

Twitter users @NWPlayer123 (via VideoCardz) spotted the reference to FSR in the Nintendo game’s end-user license agreement (EULA). There isn’t any explanation as to how the tech might be used, though it’s speculated that it could be leveraged to improve the graphical quality/performance of games on the Switch’s 720p screen and when outputting to TVs at a 1080p resolution.

found an interesting license from Nintendo Switch Sports, lists FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) pic.twitter.com/cfQKslK6Sg — Nikki™ 🌹 (@NWPlayer123) February 16, 2022

The Switch uses a Maxwell-based Tegra X1 SoC (256 CUDA cores) from Nvidia that was released in 2015, so it’s getting on a bit these days. It lacks the Tensor cores to support the company’s DLSS, and while Nvidia does have its Image Sharpening (NIS) tech, which, like FSR, is open-source, Nintendo has opted for AMD’s solution.

Before the Switch OLED model was released, there were plenty of rumors claiming it would be powered by an all-new Nvidia SoC that supported a DLSS-like technology, which would allow it to output at a 4K resolution when docked with a TV. Ultimately, though, it shipped with the same Tegra X1 SoC.

Whether Nintendo Switch Sports ships with FSR support or it is added at a later date (or at all) is unclear. We’ll find out for certain when the game launches on April 29.

The Switch isn’t the only handheld getting FSR support; it will also be available on the Steam Deck.