In brief: Residents in the US and Canada can now access the My Nintendo Store, the new go-to place for Nintendo fans that want to spend their money on official products. Here, you can buy new physical and digital games, consoles, accessories, merchandise, exclusive products and much more.

Following the success of the My Nintendo Store in Europe and the UK, Nintendo is now inviting US and Canadian residents to try out the shopping experience. To access the new web store, visit Nintendo's official website and look for the "My Nintendo Store" tab on the top bar.

The store features many games in physical and digital formats, including new titles like Pokémon Legends Arceus and upcoming ones such as Nintendo Switch Sports. As expected, there are also Switch consoles, controllers and accessories available at the store, as well as amiibos, a Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system, classic controllers based on the Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, NES and SNES, and even some replacement parts.

The store also features a wide variety of merchandise, from clothing, bags and pillows, to LEGO sets, pins, and mugs. There's even some exclusive merchandise, like the My Nintendo 2022 calendar, the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit racer ID holder and lanyard and a Legend of Zelda phone ring holder.

Any order that exceeds $50 will be eligible for free standard shipping. In addition, members of the free My Nintendo rewards program can earn five percent (based on the amount you've spent) in My Nintendo gold points on eligible digital purchases. However, you can get double points from select digital titles due to an ongoing promotion ending February 28.

To commemorate the launch of the new store, Nintendo is also running a 33 percent sale on physical editions of select titles, pricing them at $39.99 for a whole week. Some of these titles include The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Splatoon 2, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze.

The new store opened right after Nintendo announced it would close the 3DS and Wii U digital stores on March 23. Once the stores close, users won't be able to download free content or redeem codes but can still download games and DLCs they previously acquired. Moreover, users will be blocked from adding funds to their accounts starting August 29, 2022.

